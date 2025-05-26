Oilers bring 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Stars

Dallas Stars (50-26-6, in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division)
Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -166, Stars +138; over/under is 6.5
STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Oilers lead series 2-1
BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Dallas Stars in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Oilers won the previous meeting 6-1. Zach Hyman scored two goals in the victory.
Edmonton is 48-29-5 overall and 30-14-3 in home games. The Oilers have gone 29-9-3 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.
Dallas is 24-21-3 on the road and 50-26-6 overall. The Stars have a 27-12-3 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.
TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has 52 goals and 54 assists for the Oilers. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has four goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.