Oilers bring 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division)
Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -119, Golden Knights -101; over/under is 6.5
NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Oilers lead series 2-0
BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Oilers won the last matchup 5-4 in overtime.
Edmonton has a 21-12-1 record in Pacific Division games and a 48-29-5 record overall. The Oilers have a 20-8-4 record in games they convert at least one power play.
Vegas has a 19-6-3 record in Pacific Division games and a 50-22-10 record overall. The Golden Knights have a 22-11-2 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.
TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 26 goals and 74 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has five goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.