Oilers beat Los Angeles 7-4 to cut the Kings' series lead to 2-1

Evander Kane and Evan Bouchard scored in a 10-second span in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers beat Los Angeles 7-4 on Friday night to cut the Kings' series lead to 2-1.

The Associated Press
April 26, 2025 at 5:20AM

EDMONTON, Alberta — Evander Kane and Evan Bouchard scored in a 10-second span in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers beat Los Angeles 7-4 on Friday night to cut the Kings' series lead to 2-1.

Kane tied at 4 with 6:42 left on a wild scramble in front of the goal. It was ruled a goal after a review, and Los Angeles then challenged for goalie interference. The challenge failed, giving Edmonton a power play, and Bouchard put the Oilers ahead with 6:32 to go off a nifty feed from Leon Draisaitl.

Game 4 is Sunday night in Edmonton.

Bouchard and Connor Brown each had two goals and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Connor McDavid also scored. Calvin Pickard made 25 saves after Stuart Skinner started the first two games in Los Angeles.

Adrian Kempe, Kevin Fiala, Drew Doughty and Trevor Moore scored Los Angeles. Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

