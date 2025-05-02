Oilers beat Kings 6-4 to close out series 4-2 and move into 2nd round of playoffs

EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor Brown had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers punched their ticket to the second round of the playoffs with a 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell Nurse, Zach Hyman and Trent Frederic each had a goal and an assist and Adam Henrique also scored for the Oilers, who won four straight to take the best-of-seven series in six games.
The Oilers will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round.
Quinton Byfield, Brandt Clarke, Jordan Spence and Anze Kopitar replied for the Kings, who have been eliminated by the Oilers in the first round in four consecutive seasons. Los Angeles hasn't won a playoff series since 2014, when it beat the New York Rangers to win the Stanley Cup.
Calvin Pickard made 23 saves to record the win, while Darcy Kuemper stopped 23-of-28 shots for the Kings.
The goals came fast and furious to start the contest with four goals in the first six minutes. The Kings scored on their first shot just 1:19 into the first period as Kevin Fiala sprung Byfield on a breakaway.
Edmonton tied it 3:04 into the first as Brown took a shot through traffic that hit Henrique up high and caromed into the net.
The Kings responded 33 seconds later on just their third shot on Pickard as a low percentage shot from Clarke appeared to deflect off Nurse's stick and went up high and in.