CALGARY, Alberta — Sam Gagner broke a tie with a fluke goal early in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Saturday night to break Montreal's record for the longest winning streak by a Canadian team at 13.

From below the goal line near the corner, Gagner attempted to center to Dylan Holloway in the slot, but it deflected off Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson's skate, ended up on the top of goalie Dan Vladar's trapper and fluttered into the net.

Ryan McLeod and Zach Hyman — into an empty net — also scored and Stuart Skinner made 26 saves to help Edmonton break the tie with the 1967-68 Canadiens.

The Oilers improved to 26-15-1, going 23-6-0 since Kris Knoblauch took over as coach. Edmonton star Connor McDavid's scoring streak ended at 12 games.

MacKenzie Weegar scored for Calgary and Vladar stopped 29 shots. The Flames have lost two straight after winning four in a row.

In the first game between the provincial rivals since the Heritage Classic in Edmonton, both teams wore their same retro look from the outdoor game.

McLeod opened the scoring with late in the first, getting in alone and neatly tucking a shot inside the near goalpost as he cut across the top of the crease.

Weegar tied it early in the second. Blake Coleman put a saucer pass Weegar's stick and he steered it inside the goalpost.

Oilers: Host Columbus on Tuesday night.

Flames: Host St. Louis on Tuesday night.

