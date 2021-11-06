FREETOWN, Sierra Leone — Scores of people were feared dead near Sierra Leone's capital after an oil tanker exploded at a gas station while large crowds had gathered to collect leaking fuel, officials and witnesses said.
The explosion took place early Saturday after a bus struck the tanker in Wellington, a suburb just to the east of Freetown.
President Julius Maada Bio, who was in Scotland attending the United Nations climate talks Saturday, deplored the "horrendous loss of life."
"My profound sympathies with families who have lost loved ones and those who have been maimed as a result," he tweeted.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Fire in Indian hospital COVID-19 ward kills 10 patients
Ten patients died Saturday after a fire broke out in a hospital's COVID-19 ward in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, officials said.
World
Rescuers in west Australia search for man attacked by sharks
Rescue services in western Australia were searching for a man who was attacked by multiple sharks, police said.
World
Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone; scores feared dead
Scores of people were feared dead near Sierra Leone's capital after an oil tanker exploded at a gas station while large crowds had gathered to collect leaking fuel, officials and witnesses said.
World
UN investigator: Crimes against humanity under Myanmar junta
The head of the U.N. body investigating the most serious crimes in Myanmar said Friday that preliminary evidence collected since the military seized power on Feb. 1 shows a widespread and systematic attack on civilians "amounting to crimes against humanity."
World
EU lawmakers meet Taiwan premier in first official visit
Bumping their elbows in greeting, European lawmakers met with Taiwan's premier on Wednesday in the first official visit of a European Parliament delegation to the self-ruled island, which is also claimed by China.