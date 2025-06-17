Oil prices rise and US futures fall as Israel urges residents of Iran's capital to evacuate

BANGKOK — Oil prices resumed their upward climb and U.S. futures were lower early Tuesday after Israel's military issued an evacuation warning to 330,000 people in Iran's capital Tehran.
Asian shares were mixed.
The evacuation warning was for a part of Tehran, a city of 9.5 million, that houses the country's state TV and police headquarters and three large hospitals, including one owned by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. U.S. President Donald Trump announced he was returning from the G7 summit in Canada a day early due to the intensifying conflict.
The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.3%.
In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index climbing 0.6% to 38,547.56 as the Japanese central bank opted to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 0.5%.
The Bank of Japan has been gradually raising its rate from near zero and cutting back on its purchases of Japanese government bonds and other assets to help counter inflation. It said economic growth was likely to moderate and there was some weakness in consumer sentiment, housing investment.
''In particular, it is extremely uncertain how trade and policies in each jurisdiction will evolve and how overseas activity and prices will react to them,'' the BOJ's statement said.
Chinese shares edged lower. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng slipped 0.1% to 24,038.56. The Shanghai Composite index declined 0.2% to 3,382.14.