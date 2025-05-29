Oil and gas have boomed in New Mexico. Its schools are contending with pollution's effects

COUNSELOR, N.M. — On a Tuesday in March, Billton Werito drove his son Amari toward his house in Counselor, New Mexico, driving past natural gas pipelines, wellheads and water tanks. Amari should have been in school, but a bout of nausea and a dull headache kept him from class.
''It happens a lot,'' Amari explained from the backseat. The symptoms usually show up when the sixth grader smells an odor of ''rotten egg with propane'' that rises from nearby gas wells and wafts over Lybrook Elementary School, where he and some 70 other Navajo students attend class. His little brother often misses school for the same reason.
''They just keep getting sick,'' Amari's father, Billton, said. ''Especially the younger one, he's been throwing up and won't eat.'' The symptoms are putting the kids at risk of falling further behind in school.
Lybrook sits in the heart of New Mexico's San Juan Basin, a major oil and gas deposit that, along with the Permian Basin in the state's southeast, is supplying natural gas that meets much of the nation's electricity demand.
The New Mexican gas has reaped huge benefits. Natural gas has become a go-to fuel for power plants, sometimes replacing dirtier coal-fired plants and improving air quality. Oil and gas companies employ thousands of workers, often in areas with few other opportunities, and their revenue boosts the state's budget.
But those benefits may come at a cost for thousands of students in New Mexico whose schools sit near pipelines, wellheads and flare stacks. An Associated Press analysis found 694 oil and gas wells with new or active permits within a mile of a school in the state. This means around 29,500 students in 74 schools and preschools potentially face exposure to noxious emissions that can be released during extraction.
At Lybrook, Amari's school, fewer than 6% of students are proficient at math, and only a fifth meet state standards for science and reading proficiency.
Other factors could help explain poor achievement. AP's analysis found two-thirds of the schools within a mile of an oil or gas well are low-income.