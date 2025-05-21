Ohtani mixes in breaking pitches for 1st time as he rehabs from elbow surgery

Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani mixed in breaking pitches for the first time in a throwing session Tuesday.

May 21, 2025

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani mixed in breaking pitches for the first time in a throwing session Tuesday.

The right-hander had been limited to fastball and splitters previously as he works to return to pitching this season following elbow surgery.

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed Ohtani is getting closer to facing live hitting for the first time since he underwent his second Tommy John procedure in September 2023.

''It is progressing,'' Roberts said. ''I'm not sure when he's going to take that slider from the flat ground to the bullpen, but that is progress.''

Ohtani's return to the mound has been expected to come near the All-Star break in July.

''I really wish I had an answer (on when it will be),'' Roberts said. ''I'm just waiting for the green light from people that are sort of managing Shohei's rehab.''

At the plate, Ohtani is batting .312 and entered Tuesday's action leading the majors with 17 home runs.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

