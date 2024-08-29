Ohtani homers and has 2 steals in Dodgers' 6-4 win over Orioles. He and his dog handle first pitch

Ohtani blasted his 42nd homer off Corbin Burnes (12-7) and stole his 41st and 42nd bases in pursuit of becoming the first major leaguer in history with 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in a season. He has 14 stolen bases in August, the most by a Dodger in a month since his manager Roberts had 15 in March and April in 2004.