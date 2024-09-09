Ohtani hits 46th homer to tie career high, Dodgers beat Guardians 4-0 in record-tying heat

Muncy hit a homer but his highlight was when he jumped high to snag a line drive off the bat of Josh Naylor in the fourth inning. Muncy said his teammates had some fun with him getting up to grab that ball. So did manager Dave Roberts. ''Muncy and I have an inside joke because he swears he can dunk a basketball,'' Roberts said. ''Obviously, he's a bigger guy but I told him I believe he can dunk a basketball now. He got up there pretty good. He doesn't have that in his game much anymore but fortunately he picked the right spot.''