Ohtani 'feeling good' after his Dodgers pitching debut and could return to mound this weekend

LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani came out of his pitching debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers in good order, even if he was his own worst critic.
The two-way superstar from Japan gave up a run and a pair of two-strike hits in one inning of work Monday night against San Diego as he returned from right elbow surgery. It was his first outing since August 2023 with the Los Angeles Angels.
At the plate, he had two hits and two RBIs in the Dodgers' 6-3 win.
''I think he's just a little fatigued but feels good,'' manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday.
Ohtani was in his usual leadoff spot as the designated hitter Tuesday night against the Padres. He'll likely throw a light bullpen in the next few days.
How did Ohtani rate his pitching?
''Not quite happy with the results overall,'' he said through a translator. ''But I think the biggest takeaway for me is that I feel good enough to be able to go out for my next outing.''
He threw 28 pitches — 16 for strikes — and his fastball topped out at 100.2 mph — the second-hardest pitch thrown by a Dodgers hurler this season.