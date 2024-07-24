LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani had two hits and drove in three runs, rookie Landon Knack pitched five solid innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to five games by beating the San Francisco Giants 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Tyler Fitzgerald became the first Giants rookie to homer in five consecutive games with a solo shot in the second inning. Fitzgerald had three hits and drove in both runs.

Gavin Lux — named the NL Player of the Week on Monday — had a two-run double in the first inning. Lux is 7 for 16 with five RBIs since the All-Star break.

Ohtani ended the night of San Francisco starter Jordan Hicks (4-7) in the fourth inning with a double off the right-field fence in front of the Giants' bullpen to drive in Jason Heyward and Cavan Biggio, extending Los Angeles' lead to 4-1.

Ohtani then added an RBI base hit up the middle in the eighth inning.

Fitzgerald's homer was the only mistake by Knack (2-2), who picked up his first victory since April 23. The right-hander allowed one run on two hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

Dodgers' rookie pitchers have started 45 games this season and are 17-8 with a 3.00 ERA. Los Angeles is 27-18 when they have a rookie starter on the mound.

Fitzgerald drove a slider from Knack into the Dodgers' left-field bullpen to get the Giants within 2-1.

The longest homer streak by a Giants rookie prior to Fitzgerald's was four games by Jack Clark in 1977.

Fitzgerald, who had two of the Giants' four hits, is the first San Francisco player to homer in at least five straight since Barry Bonds had a seven-game streak in 2004.

The Giants had their first three runners reach base in the ninth inning, including an RBI single by Fitzgerald. San Francisco had the bases loaded with two out, but Evan Phillips got LaMonte Wade Jr. to ground out for his 15th save.

Hicks had seven strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings but also walked five. The right-hander allowed four runs and three hits.

ROSTER MOVE

The Giants claimed OF Derek Hill off waivers from the Texas Rangers. Hill was a former first-round pick by the Detroit Tigers in the 2014 draft. He batted .256 with three home runs and five RBIs in 16 games with the Rangers this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (right hip inflammation) threw a bullpen session before the game, but the next steps remain to be determined.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Robbie Ray will make his season debut. Ray signed with San Francisco during the offseason after having Tommy John surgery on his left elbow last year. His last game in the majors was on March 31, 2023.

Dodgers: RHP Tyler Glasnow (8-5, 3.47 ERA) will be activated off the injured list. He has missed the last two weeks due to lower back tightness.

