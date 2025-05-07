O'Hoppe and Moncada deliver in Angels' big 8th-inning rally for 8-3 victory over Blue Jays

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Logan O'Hoppe drove in the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, Yoán Moncada followed with a three-run homer, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Tuesday night for just their second win in 10 games.
Zach Neto hustled home with the tying run to start a six-run rally in the eighth by the Angels, who scored more than five runs in a full game for the first time since April 10.
O'Hoppe delivered an RBI single before Moncada hit his first homer since September 2023 in his first game back from a thumb injury. Jo Adell added another homer moments later.
George Springer and Anthony Santander homered for the Blue Jays, who opened a six-game trip with their third straight loss.
Tyler Anderson recovered from a rocky first inning to pitch six-hit ball into the seventh for the Angels.
José Ureña pitched solidly into the fifth inning of his debut with the Blue Jays, who signed the right-hander Monday. Toronto is Ureña's eighth team in the past six seasons.
After Springer hit his fourth homer in the first, Taylor Ward answered with a two-run shot to center, ending his 1-for-35 slump.
Santander then golfed a low breaking ball from Ryan Johnson into the short right-field porch with one out in the eighth. Héctor Neris (1-1) came on and got two outs, stranding two Blue Jays.