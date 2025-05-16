Ohio's Republican attorney general suspends his campaign for governor after Trump backed a rival

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost suspended his campaign for governor on Friday, just a week after he lost the state Republican Party's endorsement to Trump-backed biotech billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy.
In an email to supporters, Yost pledged to continue to fight for the state as attorney general until the end of his term in January 2027.
Yost, 68, did not immediately endorse his chief rival, after last week suggesting the state GOP had engaged in ''a premature coronation of an untested candidate.'' However, he hinted at realizing he was at an increasing disadvantage.
Yost praised the people of Ohio, but said it had become ''apparent that a steep climb to the nomination for governor has become a vertical cliff.''
He continued, ''I do not wish to divide my political party or my state with a quixotic battle over the small differences between my vision and that of my opponent. I am simply not that important.''
It is unclear what the withdrawal might mean for Yost's political career. He will be too old to run for the Ohio Supreme Court seat that's up next year, where age limits are in place.
Yost told supporters, however, that he will keep serving Ohioans ''perhaps for quite a while yet.''
For Ramaswamy, the former co-chair of the president's Department of Government Efficiency initiative who sought the GOP nomination for president in 2024, it represents another positive development in his fast-paced campaign to lock in the lead for the state's top political office.