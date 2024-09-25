Ohio votes cast for Green Party candidate won't count due to VP swap

When Rios notified the Ohio secretary of state's office in late August that she was pulling her name from the ballot in favor of Ware, the office accepted her withdrawal but refused to add Ware's name in her place. Philena Farley, co-chair of the Ohio Green Party, told the newspaper that the office said the change could not be made because the state deadline to replace an independent vice-presidential candidate on the 2024 ballot was Aug. 12.