DURHAM, N.H. — Joy Dunne scored the only goal of the match with 7:12 remaining to spark top-seeded Ohio State to a 1-0 victory over defending-champion and second-seeded Wisconsin in the final of the women's Frozen Four at the Whittemore Center Arena on Sunday.

Dunne used assists from Hannah Bilka and Cayla Barnes to help the Buckeyes avenge a 1-0 loss to Wisconsin in last season's championship game. Ohio State (35-4) set a school record for wins in slipping past the Badgers (35-6). It is the second championship for the Buckeyes, who won their first in 2022 with a 3-2 victory over Minnesota-Duluth.

Wisconsin was aiming to extend its record championship haul to eight after winning seven of its previous 10 trips to the event.

Badgers freshman goalie Ava McNaughton had eight saves and Ohio State's Raygan Kirk stopped seven shots in a scoreless first period.

McNaughton added 12 more saves and Kirk notched 10 as the match remained scoreless through two periods.

Dunne's netter helped Ohio State beat Wisconsin for the fourth time in six matchups this season. It was Dunne's 24th goal of the season, the 26th assist for Bilka and the 25th assist for Barnes.

Kirk finished with 26 saves for her school-record 21st win of the season. McNaughton saved 27 of 28 shots.

Ohio State beat Clarkson 4-1 in the semifinals, while Wisconsin advanced with a 3-1 victory over Colgate.

The Badgers lead the all-time series with the Buckeyes 79-25-10.