In a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in women's college hockey, Ohio State spent the weekend at Ridder Arena showing who's the nation's best team, while the Gophers showed they have a lot of work to do to close the gap.

Hannah Blinka and Jennifer Gardiner each had a goal and an assist in a five-goal second period, and goalie Raygan Kirk needed to make only 17 saves for the win as the top-ranked Buckeyes beat the No. 2 Gophers 6-1 on Saturday.

The Buckeyes (18-2, 15-1 WCHA) outscored the Gophers 13-1 in a resounding sweep of the series, dropping Minnesota to 16-5-1 overall and 10-5-1 in the WCHA. Ohio State gained 11 of a possible 12 points in going 4-0 against the Gophers this season. The Buckeyes have 43 points in the WCHA standings, 11 more than second-place Minnesota.

Gophers goalie Skylar Vetter gave up five goals on 32 shots in two periods. Lucy Morgan replaced Vetter in the third and stopped six of seven shots as the Buckeyes outshot Minnesota 39-18.

Gophers forward Madeline Kaiser ended Kirk's shutout bid by scoring on a breakaway at 6:32 of the third.

Minnesota kept things close in the first period, not allowing a shot on goal and blocking three Buckeyes attempts during an Ohio State power play that started only 17 seconds after the opening puck drop. The Gophers held the territorial advantage through the game's first five minutes and didn't allow the Buckeyes to put a shot on goal until 10:48 had expired.

From there, though, Ohio State started to dictate play. Seven first-period saves by Vetter and eight blocked shots by the Gophers kept the game scoreless through the first.

In the second period, Ohio State put a stranglehold on the game, scoring five goals and outshooting the Gophers 25-3. The Buckeyes had three power plays in the period and scored on two of them.

Ohio State's pressure was rewarded at 6:32 of the second. After the Gophers couldn't clear the puck from their zone, Buckeyes forward Kesley King took a shot that Vetter stopped, but forward Sloane Matthews pounced on the rebound for a 1-0 lead.

Ohio State stretched the lead to 2-0 at 10:59 of the second when Blinka scored her third goal of the weekend, blasting a shot between Vetter's legs on a power play.

After an Ohio State player collided with Vetter at the top of the crease, Gophers star Abbey Murphy received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for arguing with an official. Buckeyes leading scorer Jennifer Gardiner one-timed a shot past Vetter for a 3-0 lead at 12:28.

Only 20 seconds later, the Buckeyes made it 4-0 when Lauren Bernard scored past a screened Vetter. Emma Peschel made it 5-0 at 17:22 of the second.

Ohio State's Hadley Hartmentz scored with 1:45 left in the third to set the final score.