Ohio State and 6 other Big Ten teams will carry their quarterback competitions into the fall

Eleven Big Ten teams have settled on their starting quarterbacks. The other seven, including defending national champion Ohio State, will carry competitions into preseason practice.
Illinois' Luke Altmyer, Michigan State's Aidan Chiles, Nebraska's Dylan Raiola, Penn State's Drew Allar, Rutgers' Athan Kaliakmanis, Southern California's Jayden Maiava and Washington's Demond Williams Jr. are returning starters.
Indiana, Iowa, UCLA and Wisconsin brought in transfers who will go into the fall as No. 1s — the Hoosiers' Fernando Mendoza (California), the Hawkeyes' Mark Gronowski (South Dakota State), the Bruins' Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee) and the Badgers' Billy Edwards Jr. (Maryland).
Julian Sayin appears to have an edge over Lincoln Kienholz at Ohio State, where coach Ryan Day is waiting until August to name his starter. Sayin, a dual-threat rated as a five-star prospect out of high school, has been the presumed 2025 starter since he left Alabama when Nick Saban announced his retirement in January 2024.
Dante Moore is favored to beat out Austin Novosad for the Oregon job. Moore was a five-star who transferred from UCLA after the 2023 season and played 29 snaps over five games last year. Novosad played a total of 16 snaps over three games.
Heralded freshman Bryce Underwood has the inside track at Michigan against Mikey Keene and Jadyn Davis. Keene, who started 23 games at Fresno State the past two years, missed the spring game because of injury. The Wolverines hope to have more of a vertical passing game with new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.
No starter has been named at Minnesota, but it would be a surprise if it weren't Drake Lindsey following the transfer of Zach Pyron two weeks ago. Max Shikenjanski and Dylan Wittke also are in the mix.
Northwestern has a three-man race between SMU transfer Preston Stone and holdovers Jack Lausch and Ryan Boe.