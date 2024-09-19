Ohio sheriff condemned for saying people with Harris yard signs should have their addresses recorded

Likening people in the U.S. illegally to "human locusts," Zuchowski wrote on a personal Facebook account and his campaign's account: ''When people ask me... What's gonna happen if the Flip-Flopping, Laughing Hyena Wins?? I say ... write down all the addresses of the people who had her signs in their yards!" That way, Zuchowski continued, when migrants need places to live, ''we'll already have the addresses of their New families ... who supported their arrival!''