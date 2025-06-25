Ohio plans swift appeal as court declares private school voucher system unconstitutional

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio signaled on Wednesday that it will swiftly appeal a court ruling declaring the state's private school voucher system unconstitutional, a decision celebrated by public school advocates and condemned by a prominent Christian education organization.
Republican Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement that he is confident the state will ultimately win. He assured Ohio families that the judge's order allows the program to remain operational as the lawsuit is argued, "so parents don't have to panic or worry about other options while the court process plays out.''
Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page granted summary judgment Tuesday in a 2022 lawsuit joined by hundreds of public school districts, known collectively as Vouchers Hurt Ohio, as well as some parents, students and a fair school funding group.
The plaintiffs had argued that Ohio's 28-year-old school voucher plan, known as EdChoice, has over time created an unconstitutional system of separately funded private schools and led to resegregation of some districts because mostly nonminority students take advantage of the program.
Page, a Democrat, agreed that the program violates a provision of the Ohio Constitution requiring ''a thorough and efficient system of common schools," but rejected claims that it violated the equal protection clause.
She used her 47-page decision to recount Ohio's history of funding schools, noting that evidence presented in the case spanned from before statehood to the 2023 state budget bill that established a universal voucher program providing tuition to nonpublic schools, including religious ones, to any family in the state.
Page notably rejected the widely used ''school choice'' legal argument, which says that voucher programs involve spending decisions made by individual parents, not by the state.
The judge found that argument failed in this case. She said families aren't the EdChoice program's final decision-makers: ''The ultimate decision to accept prospective students, and by doing so receive EdChoice funds, lies with the private school.''