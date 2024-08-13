COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio officer indicted on murder charge in shooting of pregnant Black woman Ta'Kiya Young who was accused of shoplifting.
Wires
Ohio officer indicted on murder charge in shooting of pregnant Black woman Ta'Kiya Young who was accused of shoplifting
Ohio officer indicted on murder charge in shooting of pregnant Black woman Ta'Kiya Young who was accused of shoplifting.
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 13, 2024 at 2:13PM
More from Wires
See More
Wires
US approves $20 billion in weapons sales to Israel at time of threat of wider regional Middle East war
US approves $20 billion in weapons sales to Israel at time of threat of wider regional Middle East war.