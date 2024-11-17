Ohio offers a new way to use public money for Christian schools. Opponents say it's unconstitutional

Another Ohio program allows nonprofits to take financial advantage of expanded school choice through entities called ''scholarship-granting organizations,'' or SGOs. These groups can collect money for private school scholarships, and donations of up to $1,500 per household are made effectively free through a tax writeoff. Public records show Corrinne Vidales, an attorney and lobbyist for CCV and legal counsel to OCEN, was pivotal in laying the groundwork for the arrangement.