Nation

Ohio home explosion leaves 2 dead, 1 injured as debris rains down on neighborhood

An explosion at an Ohio home Tuesday killed two people, injured one and sent debris flying throughout a neighborhood, authorities said.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 19, 2024 at 7:13PM

BETHEL, Ohio — An explosion at an Ohio home Tuesday killed two people, injured one and sent debris flying throughout a neighborhood, authorities said.

It's not yet known what caused the blast in Bethel, which happened shortly before 9 a.m. and set the home on fire. Several residents said the explosion shook their homes and caused minor damage.

A man and a woman were killed in the blast, Bethel Tate Fire Chief Christopher Cooper said. Another man suffered burns and was being treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, he said.

The names of the three people have not been released, and it wasn't immediately clear if any of them lived at the home.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal will lead the investigation into the blast. Bethel is a village in Tate Township in southwestern Ohio.

___

This story has been edited to correct that Bethel is a village, not a census-designated place.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Business

Nvidia rivals focus on building a different kind of chip to power AI products

Building the current crop of artificial intelligence chatbots has relied on specialized computer chips pioneered by Nvidia, which dominates the market and made itself the poster child of the AI boom.

Sports

Tampa Bay Rays say new St. Pete stadium is unlikely to be ready for 2028 season, if at all

Nation

'Bomb cyclone' threatens Northern California and Pacific Northwest