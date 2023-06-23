BATAVIA, Ohio — A grand jury has indicted an Ohio man accused of fatally shooting his three young sons on murder charges.

Chad Doerman, 32, was indicted Thursday on charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping and assault for the June 15 deaths of his sons, according to Clermont County court records.

Clayton Doerman, 7, Hunter Doerman, 4, and Chase Doerman, 3, were all killed. Prosecutors say he admitted to planning the shooting.

''This was the man that everyday they woke up looking to for protection, love and guidance in all things,'' Clermont County's chief prosecutor of Municipal Court, David Gast, said at the arraignment.

''He was their world, he was their guardian and he executed them in cold blood," Gast said.

The sheriff's office said the 34-year-old mother, who was not identified, was outside the home and was shot in the hand while trying to shield her sons from their father.

Officials have not released a motive for the slayings, which occurred in Monroe Township, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) west of Columbus. Doerman's bail has been set at $20 million and he is currently in the Clermont County Jail.

Court records did not indicate whether he was represented by a lawyer at his arraignment. Clermont County's public defender's office declined to say whether they represent him.