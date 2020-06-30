Ohio cornerback Tamarion Crumpley reopened his recruitment Tuesday.

The 6-foot, 175-pound three-star prospect announced his decision on social media. Crumpley originally committed to the Gophers on April 20, one of the many players to choose the Gophers during the moratorium on in-person recruiting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gophers have had a few recent decommits: defensive end D'Marion Alexander last week, athlete Sam Jackson switched to Purdue in early June, and defensive tackle Albert Regis opened his recruitment at the end of May.

But the Gophers' 2021 class still has 15 members, ranking 15th nationally and fifth in the Big Ten, per 247Sports.com.