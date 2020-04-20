Another cornerback committed to the Gophers on Monday.
Cincinnati native Tamarion Crumpley out of Winton Woods High School announced his decision on Twitter. The 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back had other offers from schools such as Michigan State, Kentucky and Pitt.
The three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com, is the 11th member of the 2021 class and the third cornerback. He is also the sixth player to commit during the recruiting moratorium on travel and visits, forcing only virtual contact during this coronavirus pandemic.
COMMITTED!!!〽️ pic.twitter.com/lv2CuiLEnH— 6 (@MAMBAXII) April 20, 2020
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Gophers Football
Gophers
Ohio cornerback commits to Gophers
Tamarion Crumpley is the 11th member of the 2021 class.
Gophers
Four-star defensive back from Omaha commits to Minnesota
Avante Dickerson, a 6-foot, 165-pounder out of Omaha, Neb., is ranked by one scouting service as the No. 56 recruit in the nation.
Gophers
Prep linebacker switches commitment from Kentucky to Gophers
Devon Williams is the ninth member of the 2021 class so far and the fourth to commit during this virtual-only recruiting time.
Gophers
Gophers add Georgia receiver Lemeke Brockington to 2021 class
He is the eighth commit in that class.
Gophers
Four-star Arizona cornerback Steven Ortiz Jr. commits to Gophers
College football is in a recruiting dead period because of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning a moratorium on recruiting travel. But Gophers staff have been conducting video chats and virtual tours.