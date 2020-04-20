Another cornerback committed to the Gophers on Monday.

Cincinnati native Tamarion Crumpley out of Winton Woods High School announced his decision on Twitter. The 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back had other offers from schools such as Michigan State, Kentucky and Pitt.

The three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com, is the 11th member of the 2021 class and the third cornerback. He is also the sixth player to commit during the recruiting moratorium on travel and visits, forcing only virtual contact during this coronavirus pandemic.