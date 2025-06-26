Ohio budget bill with Browns stadium funding, LGBTQ+ restrictions heads to Gov. Mike DeWine

DeWine proposed doubling taxes on sports betting to help the Browns, as well as the Bengals and other teams who might seek facility upgrades. But the Legislature settled on using some of the $4.8 billion in unclaimed funds the state is holding on to — in small sums residents left behind from dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks and forgotten utility deposits. The budget earmarks $1.7 billion from that fund to create an Ohio Cultural and Sports Facility Performance Grant Fund and designates the Browns as the first grant recipient.