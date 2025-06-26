Ohio budget bill with Browns stadium funding, LGBTQ+ restrictions heads to Gov. Mike DeWine

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The two-year, $60 billion operating budget sent to Republican Gov. Mike DeWine calls for flattening Ohio's income tax and setting aside $600 million in unclaimed funds for a new Cleveland Browns stadium, among hundreds of spending decisions. He has until Monday to sign it and issue any line-item vetoes.
State Sen. George Lang described the massive spending blueprint as ''a budget of abundance,'' as he and other members of the GOP supermajority touted its $1 billion in income tax relief, pathways to address Ohio's property tax crisis and how — like the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency initiative — it trims spending at administrative agencies and curtails regulations.
Democrats voted uniformly against the bill, alongside a handful of Republicans, casting it as a collection of misguided policy tradeoffs that prioritize the wealthy over the middle class.
Those opponents argued that joining what the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Tax Foundation has described as a ''flat tax revolution'' in the states would stand to mostly benefit higher income earners at the expense of local governments and libraries. Another key Democratic sticking point: Though it increases public education funding by about $3 billion over the biennium, the bill underfunds, by hundreds of millions of dollars or more, the final stage of a bipartisan, legislatively approved overhaul of Ohio's unconstitutional school funding system.
Here's a closer look:
Paying for an NFL stadium
It includes the $600 million Haslam Sports Group, owner of the Browns, requested from the state to help build a new domed stadium in suburban Brook Park south of Cleveland.
DeWine proposed doubling taxes on sports betting to help the Browns, as well as the Bengals and other teams who might seek facility upgrades. But the Legislature settled on using some of the $4.8 billion in unclaimed funds the state is holding on to — in small sums residents left behind from dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks and forgotten utility deposits. The budget earmarks $1.7 billion from that fund to create an Ohio Cultural and Sports Facility Performance Grant Fund and designates the Browns as the first grant recipient.