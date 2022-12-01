ATHENS, Ohio — AJ Brown scored 18 points as Ohio beat Cincinnati-Clermont 113-44 on Wednesday night.
Brown shot 7 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line for the Bobcats (4-3). Elmore James scored 16 points, finishing 8 of 12 from the floor. AJ Clayton shot 6 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding 11 rebounds.
Morris Duffy finished with nine points for the Cougars. Cincinnati-Clermont also got seven points from Joel Iles. Marlin Lyons also had five points, seven rebounds and three steals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
