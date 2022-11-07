Brian O'Hara raised his right hand and swore an oath to uphold the laws of Minneapolis on Monday morning, during a private ceremony inducting him as the city's 54th police chief.

In a brief speech, he vowed to reduce violent crime and rebuild community trust by creating the best department in the country.

"Going forward, I do expect members of this department to uphold their oath," said O'Hara, 43, a veteran law enforcement official from New Jersey who was unanimously confirmed by the city council last week.

"I intend to be present in the community as we drive this mission forward. I'm the type of leader who prefers the street corner to the corner office," he said. "So the police officers can expect to see me out there on the street backing them up at critical incidents."

The remarks were met by applause in a council chambers packed with dozens of uniformed officers, elected officials and city staff.

Prior to the city clerk administering the oath, Mayor Jacob Frey acknowledged Interim Chief Amelia Huffman, who sat in the first row. "She took the reins when few were able or willing to do it — and we all owe her a debt of gratitude," he said of her nine months of service, prompted by the retirement of former Chief Medaria Arradondo.

Huffman received a standing ovation from the crowd.