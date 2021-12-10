NEW YORK — Chuba Ohams tied his career high with 20 points plus 11 rebounds as Fordham topped Long Island University 73-57 on Thursday night.
Ohams hit 9 of 12 shots.
Antonio Daye Jr. had 17 points for Fordham (7-4). Darius Quisenberry added 14 points. Kyle Rose had 10 points.
Isaac Kante had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Sharks (1-7). Eral Penn added 13 points and seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Norway's Magnus Carlsen wins FIDE world chess championship
Reigning world chess champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway defended his title and won the FIDE World Championship on Friday in Dubai.
Sports
Border War renewed: Missouri pays a visit to No. 8 Kansas
Christian Braun waded through hundreds of camping students in the foyer of Allen Fieldhouse, trying to navigate his way from the locker room to the court for a final shootaround before Kansas took on UTEP down the road in Kansas City.
Sports
Belichick adds minorities to staff after years of lagging
The Patriots are one of the NFL's most successful franchises, winning six Super Bowls under the disciplined operation coach Bill Belichick has cultivated over the past two decades.
Randball
The Vikings don't fool me often, but they got me on Thursday
As a veteran of watching this team play, Thursday was a good reminder that anything is possible.
Sports
Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champ Demaryius Thomas dies at 33
Demaryius Thomas overcame a troubled childhood. He managed to shine as a receiver in Georgia Tech's run-oriented offense. By the time his NFL career was over, he had earned five straight Pro Bowl honors and a Super Bowl ring with the Denver Broncos.