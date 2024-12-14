The race for first place is always close. For the 46th Oh, You Turkey! coloring competition, we added an all-ages group, and the race got even tighter. Artists from across the state ranging from age 2 to 92 joined in on the run for Minnesota’s top turkey, er, duck. We saw entries rendered in everything from crayons to watercolors, stipple to scribble, and wallpaper to decoupage. Choosing winners wasn’t easy, but these 12 birds rose above the rafter to bring home the win.
Oh, You Turkey! winners: Turkeys, er, ducks for the win
Hundreds of artists submitted entries to the Star Tribune’s annual contest.
First place, ages 13 and up Marc Allen Headrick, 50, Minneapolis. Judges’ comments: This three-dimensional bird went above and beyond in a very competitive bracket.
First place, ages 0-4 Oscar Cohen, 2, St. Louis Park. Judges’ comments: A wonderful, (kind of) controlled chaos.
First place, ages 5-8 Logan Dixon, 7, Maple Grove. Judges’ comments: Colorful crosshatching — and just a little bit of glitter — gave this the edge.
First place, ages 9-12 Penny Lindberg, 10, Shoreview. Judges’ comments: The bold outline, bright colors and clear skies made this a favorite.
Second place, ages 13 and up Daniel F. Kendle, 16, St. Paul. Judges’ comments: Perhaps the finest straight coloring job in the bunch. Daniel proves age doesn’t matter.
Second place, ages 9-12 Piper Larson, 12, Minnetonka. Judges’ comments: This Viking outran all of our sports-themed turkeys. Extra point for including the end zone.
Second place, ages 5-8 Ellie Orkin, 8, Plymouth. Judges’ comments: A Taylor “Swift” fan running a race was too good of a pun to pass up.
Second place, ages 0-4 Harlan Morgan, 4, Roseville. Judges’ comments: The use of textured paint made this entry stand out.
Third place, ages 13 and up Angeleah Kumpula, 39, Deer Creek, Minn. Judges’ comments: From the sunset to the skyline and glitter to googly eyes, this entry has it all.
Third place, ages 9-12 Nell Persuitti, 9, Edina. Judges’ comments: Are you a good witch, or a bad witch? If you want to win, you need a bit of both.
Third place, ages 5-8 Margie Kaszubski, 5, Carver. Judges’ comments: The feathers were a great touch, but it was the eyes that pulled us in.
Third place, ages 0-4 Trinity Huntzicker, 4, Minneapolis. Judges’ comments: A little glitter goes a long way. This artist knew when to say when.
