Oh, You Turkey! winners: Turkeys, er, ducks for the win

The race for first place is always close. For the 46th Oh, You Turkey! coloring competition, we added an all-ages group, and the race got even tighter. Artists from across the state ranging from age 2 to 92 joined in on the run for Minnesota’s top turkey, er, duck. We saw entries rendered in everything from crayons to watercolors, stipple to scribble, and wallpaper to decoupage. Choosing winners wasn’t easy, but these 12 birds rose above the rafter to bring home the win.