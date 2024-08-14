Oh snap! Jets' Thomas Hennessy details what goes into perhaps the NFL's most underappreciated job

''There's extra focus on touch with the field goal because you want the laces to be forward. People ask how snappers can control the laces on field goals because ideally the holder just catches it and puts the laces down and they're facing the goal post, which we call ‘12 o'clock laces.' It's throwing the same exact snap every time. I don't hold the ball on the laces, just based on my rotations. I hold it on a certain panel. And that's to get the laces out every time."