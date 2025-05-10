Oh Ohtani! Dodgers star hits 3-run homer in late rally in 14-11 victory over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — Dave Roberts played with Barry Bonds, watching the seven-time National League MVP at the height of his powers.
The Los Angeles Dodgers' manager has seen only one player who compares to Bonds: Shohei Ohtani.
Ohtani added to his growing legend Friday night, blasting a three-run homer to cap a six-run ninth inning in the Dodgers' improbable 14-11 comeback victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
''Between him and Barry Bonds, those are the two best players I've ever seen,'' Roberts said. ''I played with Barry, but what Sho does in the clutch, I've never seen anything like what he does in the clutch."
The Dodgers and Diamondbacks played one of the wildest games of the season in the desert, combining for 25 runs, 26 hits, two blown leads of at least three runs and six homers.
It all came down to Ohtani.
The Japanese star has shown a knack for coming through in big moments during his eight-year career, first with the Los Angeles Angels, the past two seasons with the crosstown Dodgers.
One of two players to win MVP in both leagues — twice in AL, once NL — Ohtani came to the plate in the ninth after the Dodgers rallied with three runs to tie it at 11. Ryan Thompson entered the game to face Ohtani with runners on first and second.