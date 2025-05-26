Ogwumike scores 23, Wheeler adds season-high 21 and Storm beat Aces 102-82

The Storm made 11 of their first 14 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and scored 34 first-quarter points — the second-highest scoring quarter in the WNBA this season — with 12 assists on 13 baskets. Ogwumike scored 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting and added four rebounds and four assists as Seattle took a 14-point lead.