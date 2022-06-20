Washington Mystics (11-7, 6-5 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (5-9, 3-6 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nneka Ogwumike leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Washington. Ogwumike is seventh in the league averaging 17.8 points per game.

The Sparks are 2-2 in home games. Los Angeles is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mystics have gone 5-3 away from home. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 78.9 points per game and is shooting 43.5%.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Lou Samuelson averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Sparks, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Ogwumike is averaging 17.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Ariel Atkins averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mystics, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Natasha Cloud is shooting 37.1% and averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 3-7, averaging 84.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.5 points per game.

Mystics: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Mystics: None listed.

