Las Vegas Aces (13-4, 10-0 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (7-10, 4-6 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's best scorers, Nneka Ogwumike and Kelsey Plum, meet when Los Angeles and Las Vegas hit the court. Ogwumike is eighth in the WNBA averaging 18.2 points per game and Plum ranks second in the league averaging 20.2 points per game.

The Sparks have gone 4-6 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles gives up 86.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Aces' record in Western Conference action is 10-0. Las Vegas ranks third in the Western Conference giving up 83.2 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last matchup on June 12 the Aces won 89-72 led by 35 points from A'ja Wilson, while Ogwumike scored 16 points for the Sparks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogwumike is scoring 18.2 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Sparks. Katie Lou Samuelson is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Wilson is averaging 18.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Aces. Plum is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 5-5, averaging 82.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points per game.

Aces: 7-3, averaging 90.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Aces: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.