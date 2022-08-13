Dallas Wings (17-18, 7-10 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (11-22, 6-11 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the WNBA's best scorers, Nneka Ogwumike and Arike Ogunbowale, meet when Los Angeles and Dallas hit the court. Ogwumike is seventh in the WNBA averaging 17.9 points per game and Ogunbowale is third in the league averaging 19.4 points per game.

The Sparks are 6-11 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is sixth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 30.6 rebounds. Ogwumike leads the Sparks with 6.5 boards.

The Wings are 7-10 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is seventh in the WNBA scoring 82.0 points per game while shooting 42.9%.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Sparks defeated the Wings 97-89 in their last matchup on July 2. Ogwumike led the Sparks with 21 points, and Ogunbowale led the Wings with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Lou Samuelson is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Sparks, while averaging 9.9 points. Ogwumike is averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Ogunbowale is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Wings. Teaira McCowan is averaging 17.1 points and 10.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 2-8, averaging 74.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.8 points per game.

Wings: 6-4, averaging 83.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Wings: Arike Ogunbowale: out (core).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.