Los Angeles Sparks (11-14, 6-8 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (19-8, 12-2 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Kelsey Plum and Nneka Ogwumike, meet when Las Vegas and Los Angeles square off. Plum is second in the WNBA averaging 20.1 points per game and Ogwumike ranks sixth in the league averaging 18.7 points per game.

The Aces have gone 12-2 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Sparks are 6-8 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Aces defeated the Sparks 79-73 in their last meeting on June 28. Plum led the Aces with 29 points, and Ogwumike led the Sparks with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chelsea Gray is averaging 12.8 points, 6.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Aces. A'ja Wilson is averaging 20.9 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the past 10 games for Las Vegas.

Katie Lou Samuelson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Sparks, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Ogwumike is averaging 21 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 6-4, averaging 89.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.1 points per game.

Sparks: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Sparks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.