Indiana Fever (5-22, 2-13 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (10-14, 6-8 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nneka Ogwumike and Kelsey Mitchell meet when Los Angeles squares off against Indiana. Ogwumike is seventh in the WNBA averaging 18.0 points per game and Mitchell ranks sixth in the league averaging 18.6 points per game.

The Sparks have gone 5-7 in home games. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 80.8 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Fever are 2-11 on the road. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 77.7 points per game and is shooting 40.3%.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Fever won 101-96 in the last matchup on May 27. Mitchell led the Fever with 22 points, and Ogwumike led the Sparks with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogwumike is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Sparks. Katie Lou Samuelson is averaging 11.4 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Mitchell is averaging 18.6 points and four assists for the Fever. NaLyssa Smith is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points per game.

Fever: 1-9, averaging 74.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.1 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.