VALPARAISO, Ind. — Jacob Ognacevic had 20 points as Valparaiso romped past Judson 85-45 on Sunday.
Connor Barrett had 17 points for Valparaiso (1-3). Sheldon Edwards and Ben Krikke had 10 points apiece.
Darius Jones had 10 points for the Eagles.
