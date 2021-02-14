CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Jacob Ognacevic came off the bench to score 12 points to carry Valparaiso to a 70-57 win over Northern Iowa on Saturday night.
Ben Krikke had 12 points for Valparaiso (8-13, 5-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Mileek McMillan added 10 points. Zion Morgan had 10 points.
Bowen Born had 15 points for the Panthers (6-14, 4-10). Trae Berhow added 15 points. Austin Phyfe had 14 points and nine rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Scoggins: Confounding Gophers defy explanation
Is Richard Pitino's team overachieving or underachieving? Is its résumé impressive or damning?
Wolves
Return of Towns has huge impact on Wolves No. 1 pick Edwards
Over the past three games, Anthony Edwards has looked more at ease playing off the Timberwolves' franchise center, specifically in the pick and roll.
Wild
Wild's blue-line depth just got more hairy
Calen Addison brings more than a look to his NHL debut.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Sports
Williams lifts No. 6 Stanford over No. 13 Oregon 63-61
Kiana Williams scored 20 points, Cameron Brink had 16 points and nine rebounds, and No. 6 Stanford beat No. 13 Oregon 63-61 on Monday night.