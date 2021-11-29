NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jacob Ognacevic had 27 points as Lipscomb topped Kentucky Christian 86-67 on Sunday.
Greg Jones had 17 points for Lipscomb (5-2). Kaleb Coleman added 13 points and seven rebounds. Parker Hazen had 12 points.
David Woodard had 22 points and six rebounds for the Knights. Jashaun Hawkins added 17 points. Kourtney Ware had 14 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
