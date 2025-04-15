Officials work to uncover the motive for fire set at Pennsylvania governor's residence

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Investigators worked Tuesday to uncover the motive behind an arson fire over the weekend at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's mansion, the latest act of political violence in the U.S.
They dug into Cody Balmer's background after, authorities say, he scaled an iron security fence in the middle of the night, eluded police and set fire to the Pennsylvania governor's mansion.
Balmer, 38, of Harrisburg was denied bail Monday as he faced charges including attempted homicide, terrorism and arson. He did not enter a plea to the charges.
He had told police he planned to beat Gov. Josh Shapiro with a small sledgehammer if he encountered him after breaking into the building, according to court documents. A motive for the attack, including whether it had anything to do with Shapiro's politics or religious beliefs, wasn't immediately clear.
Balmer's mother told The Associated Press on Monday that she had made calls in recent days about his mental health issues, but ''nobody would help.'' Christie Balmer said her son was not taking his medicine.
However, in court, Balmer politely told a judge he did not suffer from any mental illness.
The fire caused significant damage and forced Shapiro, his family and guests, including other relatives, to evacuate the building early Sunday. The residence, built in 1968, did not have sprinklers, and the damage could be in the millions of dollars, Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline said.
Shapiro said he, his wife, their four children, two dogs and another family had celebrated the Jewish holiday of Passover in the same room Saturday night along with members of Harrisburg's Jewish community. They were awakened by state troopers pounding on their doors at about 2 a.m. Sunday. They fled and firefighters extinguished the fire, officials said. No one was injured.