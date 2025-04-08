FORT RANSOM, N.D. — Officials shut down Keystone oil pipeline in North Dakota after a rupture leads to the release of oil.
Officials shut down Keystone oil pipeline in North Dakota after a rupture leads to the release of oil
Officials shut down Keystone oil pipeline in North Dakota after a rupture leads to the release of oil.
The Associated Press
April 8, 2025 at 4:13PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
National champion Florida tops final AP Top 25 of the season, followed by Houston and Duke; SEC puts 4 teams in top 10
National champion Florida tops final AP Top 25 of the season, followed by Houston and Duke; SEC puts 4 teams in top 10.