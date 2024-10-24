TEMPE, Ariz. — CORRECTION: APNewsAlert, on an arrest in the shooting of a Democratic National Committee office in suburban Phoenix.
CORRECTION: APNewsAlert, on an arrest in the shooting of a Democratic National Committee office in suburban Phoenix
CORRECTION: APNewsAlert, on an arrest in the shooting of a Democratic National Committee office in suburban Phoenix.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 24, 2024 at 11:06AM
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — In an APNewsAlert published Oct. 23, 2024, about an arrest in the shooting of a Democratic National Committee office in suburban Phoenix, The Associated Press erroneously reported that more than 200 guns were found at the suspect's home. More than 120 guns were found, according to a prosecutor.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Parent company of WWE and UFC is buying Professional Bull Riders, On Location, and IMG in a $3.25 billion deal
Parent company of WWE and UFC is buying Professional Bull Riders, On Location, and IMG in a $3.25 billion deal.