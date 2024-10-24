Wires

October 24, 2024 at 11:06AM

TEMPE, Ariz. — CORRECTION: APNewsAlert, on an arrest in the shooting of a Democratic National Committee office in suburban Phoenix.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — In an APNewsAlert published Oct. 23, 2024, about an arrest in the shooting of a Democratic National Committee office in suburban Phoenix, The Associated Press erroneously reported that more than 200 guns were found at the suspect's home. More than 120 guns were found, according to a prosecutor.

