KYIV, Ukraine — Officials seek to speed up the evacuation of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine as Russian forces advance ''at a fast pace.''
Wires
Officials seek to speed up the evacuation of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine as Russian forces advance ``at a fast pace''
Officials seek to speed up the evacuation of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine as Russian forces advance ''at a fast pace.''
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 16, 2024 at 10:34AM
More from Wires
See More
Wires
Officials seek to speed up the evacuation of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine as Russian forces advance ``at a fast pace''
Officials seek to speed up the evacuation of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine as Russian forces advance ''at a fast pace.''