CAIRO — Officials say Qatar has decided to suspend its key mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel.
Officials say Qatar has decided to suspend its key mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel
Officials say Qatar has decided to suspend its key mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 9, 2024 at 3:40PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House says.