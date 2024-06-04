A man shot in mid-March near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis has died, officials said.

Aron Jabari Bell-Bey, 30, of Minneapolis, was shot in the head and neck on March 15 while in the 4100 block of Chicago Avenue S., the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Bell-Bey was receiving medical attention at Benedictine Health Center in Minneapolis when he died Friday, the examiner's office said.

As of midday Tuesday, no one had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Police said Bell-Bey was in a vehicle with others south of George Floyd Square when he was shot. No one else was wounded, according to police.