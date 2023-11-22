Officials say the man who was killed earlier this week in a south Minneapolis parking lot suffered a gunshot to the back.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday identified Monday's homicide victim as 31-year-old Ricardo Pena Martinez, of Minneapolis.

Pena Martinez was shot once in the back about 6:30 p.m. Monday in a lot behind a building in the 1900 block of S. Chicago Avenue and died roughly 40 minutes later at HCMC, the Medical Examiner's Office said.

Police have announced no arrests in connection with the shooting but have said the crime does not appear to be random in nature.

There have been 58 homicides in the city so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. There were 78 homicides at this time in 2022.